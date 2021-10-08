Another Moxham house fire displaces family of 7

Oct. 8—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — City police are investigating a fire that pushed a family of seven out of their home Friday morning at the 600 block of Coleman Street in Moxham, Detective Sergeant Cory Adams said.

"The fire appears accidental at this time," he said.

He said the investigation was still to early to say how or where in the house the fire started.

Five children ages 3 to 9 and their parents were inside, but all escaped safely, Adams said.

Although the home was still standing as Johnstown Fire Department firefighters cleaned up the scene around 10 a.m., Adams said the damage was significant.

Police were still determining whether the family had insurance after the scene was cleared.

The fire Friday comes a week after a child and a teenager died in a fast-moving house fire Sept. 29 on the 700 block of Highland Avenue in the Moxham, about half a mile from Friday's Coleman Avenue fire.

The cause of the fatal fire on Highland Avenue was determined to be electrical.

Adams said the Coleman fire was unrelated, but he said he did not have the information to comment on the condition or age of the home.