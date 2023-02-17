Another Muncie man charged with murder in 2021 slaying

MUNCIE, Ind. — Nearly three weeks after a Muncie man was convicted of murder in a July 2021 slaying, another local resident has been charged with participating in the homicide.

Ravonte L. Love, 30, was charged Thursday in Delaware Circuit Court 3 with murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to documents filed by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig, Love participated in events leading to the fatal shooting — on July 22, 2021 — of 23-year-old James Braydon "J.B." King III.

The slaying took place during a robbery at the Canterbury Townhomes complex on July 22, 2021.

Testimony at the January trial of a co-defendant, 24-year-old D'Ante N. Davis, indicated King had sold a large quantity of marijuana to an occupant of an apartment in the complex, and had thousands of dollars in his possession when two gunmen entered the home.

A Circuit Court 3 jury last month found Davis guilty of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He will be sentenced by Judge Linda Ralu Wolf on Feb. 24.

Testimony at the trial included allegations that Love was with Davis at the crime scene.

Love was sentenced to eight years in prison last year after he was convicted of possession of meth in Delaware Circuit Court 2. On Thursday, he was incarcerated at the Putnamville Correctional Facility, with a projected release date in September 2027.

Muncie residents Jason Becraft and Taejanelle Childress face the same charges as Davis did, although plea agreements might be reached in their cases.

Childress is accused of driving Davis from the crime scene to Anderson, while Becraft has acknowledged sending Davis a video shortly before the slaying that showed King counting money in the apartment.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Prison inmate charged in 2021 Muncie slaying