Another Muncie man strikes plea deal in federal trafficking case

MUNCIE, Ind. — A second Muncie man struck a deal with federal prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to a charge stemming from an an interstate drug-related conspiracy.

The agreement calls for Lance McGee, 31, to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis to conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver controlled substances. Five other related charges will be dismissed.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

McGee is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Richard Young on April 11.

Jamarr Cortez Hill, 29, also of Muncie, and McGee were each charged with conspiracy to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

An indictment returned December 2022 alleged Hill "coordinated the acquisition of controlled substances in San Diego, California ... to be distributed in Muncie, Indiana."

Hill is accused of providing his father, Terry Lamarr Hill, and McGee with meth and cocaine to be sold in the Muncie area.

In November, Terry Hill, 48, pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy count and was sentenced to five years in federal prison. He is incarcerated at a federal prison and medical center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Jamarr Hill's trial in U.S. District Court is now scheduled for May 6.

Another co-defendant, Sarah R. Barnes of Muncie, was allegedly recruited by Jamarr Hill to repeatedly transport large quantities of drugs from San Diego to Delaware County.

Barnes was arrested in Oklahoma in October 2022, when authorities said they found 114 pounds of meth and two pounds of fentanyl hidden in her Ford Explorer.

Barnes, 45, was found shot to death in a Rambler Road home last Nov. 3, along with her 76-year-old father, Douglas L. Starr, and Kevin L. Humphrey Jr., 32.

That case remains under investigation by the Muncie Police Department. However, Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene said in January that he had determined Humphrey took his own life after Barnes and Starr were fatally shot.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Second defendant strikes plea deal in Muncie-based drug conspiracy