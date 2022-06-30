Another murder conviction overturned in case involving ex-NYPD Det. Louis Scarcella

A murder conviction based on a confession obtained by disgraced former NYPD Det. Louis Scarcella was overturned Thursday — marking the 16th legal reversal of a homicide case involving the notorious cop.

Hector Lopez was busted in June 1994 and accused of setting fire to an apartment building in Williamsburg that killed two residents. Lopez, then 27, confessed to starting the blaze, authorities said at the time.

“You guys got it right,” a weeping Lopez is said to have told Scarcella after about 12 hours in custody.

Lopez was convicted the following year and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, but his appeals lawyer said the discrepancies between the evidence and what Lopez supposedly said suggested the “disturbing likelihood” Scarcella made up the confession.

On June 8, Brooklyn Justice Myriam Cyrulnik vacated the conviction and ordered a hearing to determine if the “investigative methods and tactics” used by Scarcella and his partner, Det. Steven Chmil, “constitute newly discovered evidence that creates a reasonable probability the defendant would have received a verdict more favorable to him had the jury been aware of it at the time of trial.”

There have now been 16 convictions secured by Scarcella during the ‘80s and ‘90s that were later vacated. The city has paid out more than $50 million to the wrongly convicted.

Scarcella has repeatedly denied any misconduct.