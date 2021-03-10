Another murder suspect at large after accidental release

Wilson Wong and Andrew Blankstein and Eric Leonard and Phil Helsel
·2 min read

A murder suspect awaiting trial in New York City was accidentally released from custody Tuesday, police said.

A search is underway for Christopher Buggs, 26, after his release from the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Rikers Island, according to the New York City Department of Correction. It was unclear how the mistake occurred.

Peter Thorne, the agency's deputy commissioner of public information, told NBC News in an email Wednesday that an investigation was ongoing.

"We are aware of this incident and a full investigation into how this happened is underway," he said "Right now we are working with our law enforcement partners to return this‎ individual to custody."

Buggs is accused of fatally shooting Ernest Brownlee, 55, outside a deli in February 2018, according to police. He was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

Buggs is scheduled for his next court hearing in June, according to NBC New York.

"We're going to put additional safeguards in place to make sure this never happens again," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his daily news conference. "It's very frustrating."

"We have a high level of confidence that he will be re-apprehended shortly," he said.

On Tuesday, authorities in Los Angeles appeared to make the same mistake when a murder suspect was accidentally released from custody due to a data entry error.

Steven Manzo vanished after running across the 101 Freeway in jail clothes, law enforcement sources said. The sources said officials discovered an incorrect entry in a computer system that led to his release.

Los Angeles County online jail records show an entry of a dismissed murder case, apparently in error, and a release time of 2:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which runs the county jails and is responsible for moving most inmates awaiting trial to and from court, referred questions to Long Beach police. Allison Gallagher, a spokesperson for the Long Beach agency, said in a statement that Manzo should not have been released but did not say how it happened or who was to blame.

Manzo is charged in the July 28, 2018, fatal shooting of 24-year-old Salvador Corrales.

He was arrested in March 2020, Long Beach police said at the time. The shooting is thought to have occurred after a dispute in a parking lot.

Police were working with local agencies "to make every effort to locate suspect Manzo to take him safely into custody," Gallagher said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he had not been found.

Recommended Stories

  • Mich. High School Student Accidentally Detonates Explosive in Class, Injuring Himself and 5 Others

    The school superintendent said the 16-year-old student displayed "a serious lack of judgment"

  • With 'Justice League,' Superman is back in movies. But he's always been better on TV

    From George Reeves to the new "Superman & Lois," the superhero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, have thrived most on TV's patient character development.

  • Wisconsin judge delays trial for teen accused of killing protesters to November

    The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with the fatal shooting of two men in Wisconsin last summer during protests against police brutality, will start on Nov. 1, a judge ruled on Wednesday, giving lawyers on both sides more time to prepare. The 18-year-old is charged with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the Aug. 25 killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha, and the wounding of a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

  • U.S. Feb. budget deficit hits record $311 billion as COVID-19 costs, revenues rise

    The U.S. government posted a budget deficit of $311 billion in February, a record high for the month and up $76 billion from the same month last year, as outlays to fight the coronavirus pandemic remained high, the Treasury said on Wednesday. Receipts for February rose 32% from the year-earlier period to $248 billion, a phenomenon due largely to a $45 billion reduction in tax refunds issued during the month because the 2021 tax filing season started about two weeks later than in 2020. For the first five months of the 2021 fiscal year, the deficit rose 68% to a record $1.047 trillion for the period, beating the previous record deficit of $652 billion in October-February of fiscal 2010.

  • South Dakota lawmakers vote to halt impeachment against attorney general

    The South Dakota House of Representatives voted on Monday to halt impeachment proceedings against the state attorney general over his conduct in a fatal car crash last year while he still faces unresolved criminal charges from the accident. The lawmakers voted 57-11 vote to suspend further impeachment action against the state's top law enforcement official, Republican Jason Ravnsborg. The move marks a sharp turnaround after both Democratic and Republican politicians had called for his ouster.

  • FBI releases new video of DC pipe bomb suspect

    The FBI has released surveillance video of the person who placed two pipe bombs in Washington, DC the night before rioters breached the US Capitol building. The bombs did not explode. The FBI is asking for help in the search for the suspect. (March 10)

  • Congress passes $1.9T Covid relief bill, with $1,400 checks, in major win for Biden

    The measure will also extend jobless benefits and increase funding for vaccine distribution and schools.

  • A couple kidnapped a man in Key West and held him hostage, police say

    A couple kidnapped a man last month in the Keys and held him hostage for about 30 hours while threatening him with a knife, police said.

  • Police Release Images of Armed Robber Who Attacked Two People with Knife in NYC

    Local authorities are on the lookout for a still-unidentified man linked to two robberies and attacks in New York City on the night of Feb. 28. The NYPD released images of the suspect to the public in order to identify and locate him. According to the police department, the man first brandished a knife to rob valuables from a 51-year-old male victim in front of 584 Broadway at around 9:20 p.m. The man left his victim uninjured then fled on foot northbound on Broadway towards East Houston Street.

  • Uber Passengers Pepper Spray, Cough On Driver In 'Appalling' Attack

    Subhakar Khadka said he believes he was targeted because he's an immigrant. San Francisco police are investigating.

  • Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

    Former President Jimmy Carter declared his opposition Tuesday to a slate of restrictive voting proposals moving through his native Georgia’s General Assembly, saying he is “disheartened, saddened and angry” over moves to “turn back the clock” on ballot access after Democratic successes in 2020. Carter, a Democrat, said in a long statement that the Republican-backed proposals, which would end no-excuse absentee voting, “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.” The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November and elected two new U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and cementing Georgia as a clear battleground.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Global stocks rally as yields step back

    A gauge of global stocks headed for its biggest one-day percentage climb in a week on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields eased concerns the economic recovery could overheat and lead to stronger-than-expected inflation. With eyes on the $120 billion auctions of 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week, U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weak 7-year note sale that prompted a spike in yields two weeks ago was followed by another soft auction last week.

  • Oprah Winfrey: Skin colour remark 'not Queen nor Duke'

    Prince Harry said they were not the ones behind comments on "how dark" their baby would be, says TV host.

  • Alaska becomes first US state to offer Covid vaccine to anyone over 16

    Alaska is one of the leading state in the US in its vaccine drive

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson hits back at EU and insists 'we have not blocked vaccines'

    PM’s dream of Northern Ireland tunnel moves closer Boris Johnson: Transport overhaul will boost our recovery EU and Ireland join forces to harness pressure from US over Brexit Coronavirus latest news: Germany still not making Oxford vaccine available to over-65s Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has directly challenged comments made by European Council chief Charles Michel, suggesting the UK had imposed an "outright ban" on Covid vaccine exports. The Prime Minister used his PMQs appearance to "correct" the claim made yesterday, saying: "We have not blocked a single export of a single Covid- 19 vaccine, or vaccine components. "This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. We oppose vaccine nationalism of all forms." Downing Street is seeking an apology and retraction of the claims, but so far Mr Michel has refused to oblige, instead insisting there are "different ways of imposing bans or restrictions". Nicole Mannion, deputy ambassador of the EU to the UK, was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office this morning. It came after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, wrote directly to Mr Michel over the “completely false” claims, asking him to set the “record straight". A senior Government official told the Telegraph: "The move was born out of frustration that, despite repeated corrections, this incorrect statement kept being repeated across the Commission. "We want to work closely with our European friends to beat the virus - but that we will only be effective if we work together. The public correction reflected the strength of views at the top of Government". Follow the latest updates below.

  • Protests, roadblocks persist in Lebanon despite president's call

    Demonstrators kept blocking roadways across Lebanon on Tuesday in protest over the country's financial meltdown and political deadlock, despite a call by President Michel Aoun for security forces to clear the obstructions. Army chief General Joseph Aoun said on Monday the right to peaceful protest would be protected barring damage to public or private property but warned that troops should not get sucked into politics. Lebanon's financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has wiped out jobs, locked people out of their bank deposits and raised the risk of widespread hunger.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar explains why he wasn't close with Dustin Diamond

    "I would reach out to him if he needed me, but over the years we kind of just drifted apart," Gosselaar said.

  • The US Navy put stealth destroyer Zumwalt to the test by sailing it into a very rough storm with waves as high as 20 feet

    The Zumwalt's captain previously said the warship handles well in rough seas. This latest test confirmed it.

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.