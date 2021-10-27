Another In-N-Out location shuts down after refusing to check customers' vaccination status

The popular California-based fast-food chain In-N-Out has shut down a location in Contra Costa County after workers failed to check customers’ vaccination status, violating the county’s vaccine mandate.

This comes only weeks after a separate location was closed in San Francisco on Oct.14, for the same reason, which caused a stir of political debate online. Two other In-N-Out restaurants in the area have also been given fines and warnings for not checking a person’s vaccination status before they eat.

Contra Costa Environmental Health suspended the permit in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday after it failed to verify customers vaccination status for those who wanted to use the indoor dining spaces, according to a statement by CCEH.

Officials said the Pleasant Hill location received four citations in recent weeks and fines totalling $1,750, all for the same health order violation. The statement says the location was posing “an immediate health hazard to the public.

In-N-Out Chief Legal and Business Officer Arnie Wensinger has supported any closures of restaurant locations, saying it isn’t their job to police a person’s vacation status and that they “refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” according to a statement.

The vaccine mandate has been in effect since Aug. 20 in San Francisco where it mandated all people over the age of 12 would need to show proof of vaccination in restaurants and bars, among other indoor events.

“Most businesses do comply with pandemic safety requirements, but the county has an ordinance that includes a progressive citation structure for businesses that repeatedly violate them,” CCEH said in a statement.

While In-N-Out may appeal the permit suspension at a hearing, the location must remain closed until “the hazard is abated.”

