Another nice day on Sunday

Machine learning models are taking over in the field of weather forecasting, from a quick "how long will this rain last" to a 10-day outlook, all the way out to century-level predictions. The technology is increasingly important to climate scientists as well as apps and local news stations — and yet it doesn't "understand" the weather any more than you or I do. For decades meteorology and weather forecasting have been largely defined by fitting observations into carefully tuned physics-based models and equations.