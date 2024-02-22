Another night of cold temps before warmer weather returns

Central Florida will see its last round of cold weather for the week.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

In Marion and Sumter counties, temperatures will drop down into the 30s with patchy frost expected early Thursday morning.

In Orange County and near the I-4 corridor, temperature will stay in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast with low-to-mid 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Read: This property insurance company wants to raise premiums by 53% in Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.