Another night of unrest gripped many Ukrainians as Russia launched a fresh drone attack

Ukrainians were awoken through the night yet again after Russia’s latest mass drone attack had air alerts ringing out in numerous regions across Ukraine in the early hours of Dec 5, Telegram channels affiliated with the Ukrainian military and local civil defense authorities report.

Two groups of attacking drones were spotted in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, as well as in the Khmelnytsky and Vinnytsia oblasts, according to the press center of Air Force Command.

Russian Shaheds were also moving through regions of Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Ternopil, heading west. At the same time, C-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles targeted civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Kherson regions.

Russia used 17 "Shahed” combat UAVs and six guided C-300 SAM system missiles in the attack. Ukraine was able to neutralize at least 10 combat UAVs. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were swiftly deployed to counter the nighttime attack.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine