Another Norfolk Southern train has derailed, this time in Michigan, authorities say

Authorities are on the scene of a train derailment in southeastern Michigan, news outlets report.

The train, operated by Norfolk Southern Railway, came off the tracks near Van Buren Township the morning of Feb. 16, TV station WDIV reported.

EGLE is aware of the train derailment in Van Buren Township, Wayne County, where initial reports indicate no threat to the public from the derailment. EGLE personnel are on their way to the scene to assist in assessing the situation. — Michigan EGLE (@MichiganEGLE) February 16, 2023

Norfolk Southern is already under scrutiny for a derailment earlier this month in Ohio that caused a large chemical spill that forced the town of East Palestine to temporarily evacuate.

McClatchy News reached out to Norfolk Southern, which confirmed one of its trains did derail in Michigan.

A representative of Norfolk Southern told McClatchy News that no hazardous materials have leaked or otherwise come out of containment from the train in Van Buren, which police confirmed.

“There is no evidence of exposed hazardous materials, as no train cars containing hazardous materials were compromised,” Van Buren police said.

While the entirety of the train’s cargo is not clear, Rep. Debbie Dingell confirmed that at least one car was carrying hazardous materials, WJBK reported.

“At this time no one is aware of the release of any hazardous materials,” Dingell said in a statement. “The car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars, and EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety.”

It’s not clear what caused this latest derailment.

No injuries were reported, per Norfolk Southern.

The wreck has blocked off several roads in the community, but police said they expect those roads to be open again by late afternoon or evening.

