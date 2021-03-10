Another Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally facing charges for Capitol riot

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Crowds overwhelm the US Capitol on 6 January&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty)

Crowds overwhelm the US Capitol on 6 January

(AFP via Getty)

Another alleged member of the Oath Keepers who was seen with Trump-ally Roger Stone at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on 6 January is facing Capitol riot charges.

Court filings said Joshua James, an alleged member of the militia group, was arrested at his Birmingham, Alabama, home on Tuesday.

As first reported by ABC News, the FBI were said to have identified the 33-year-old through photos taken inside the US Capitol building on the day of the riot, in which five people died.

Mr James was reportedly pictured wearing a black hat with the words "Oath Keepers", as well as a distinctive badge and orange paracord rope, as he walked inside the building.

The day before the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally and subsequent riot, a man wearing the same items – thought to be Mr James – was pictured with Mr Stone.

Read more:FBI release eerie footage of Capitol riot pipe bomb suspect after 8 weeks with no arrests

The FBI wrote that Mr James was “a security detail for a speaker at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies and events”.

He becomes the second Oath Keeper who allegedly provided security protection to the controversial Trump ally in the days surrounding the Capitol riot, to face charges.

It follows the arrest of Oath Keeper Roberto Minuta on Monday, who was similarly pictured standing by Mr Stone on the day of the riot.

Mr Stone denied knowing Mr Minuta in a statement to ABC News, and said he was not "familiar with his name prior to his being identified in earlier media stories where it was alleged that he was involved in illegal events up at the Capitol".

"If he was indeed among those who volunteered to provide security while I visited Washington, D.C., I was unaware of it," Mr Stone added.

About a dozen alleged members of the Oath Keepers militia group have since been arrested for their involvement in the Capitol riot, in addition to Mr James and Mr Minuta.

It includes the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, and eight others who the FBI charged on Monday for conspiring "to stop Congress's certification of the Electoral College vote” on 6 January.

Court filings added that the militia members “were prepared to use violence, if necessary, to effect this purpose,” The Washington Post reported.

The arrests continue to raise questions around the policing failures on the day of the riot, and the connections between pro-Trump militia groups with the former US president and his supporters.

