Number of ODOT snow plows struck just rose again

*The above video is a recent story about another recent crash involving a motorist being cited for hitting an ODOT plow on I-90*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is urging motorists to give snow plow drivers room after yet another plow truck was struck Saturday night.

Coyote: Vermillion beachgoer catches ‘rare’ close-up

That’s the 13th snow plow to be hit just this month, according to ODOT. This latest crash happened near Columbus, but many of them have occurred in NE Ohio which has had several recent snowfalls.

ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning said “Saturday night, one of our plow trucks was struck in Delaware County. This was the 13th plow hit across the state in 2024, and the 4th ODOT crew hit yesterday alone. Please pay attention, slow down, and give our crews room to work.”

Photo: ODOT

Photo: ODOT

“Welp. Someone hit one of our plows on I-71,” Bruning posted Friday.

“Folks, I can’t stress this enough: Pay attention and give our crews room to work. There is NO reason for anyone to be hitting snowplows,” Bruning added.

Should you warm up your car when it’s cold? What the pros say

Fox 8 News recently reported on other recent crashes where vehicles have struck snowplows on Northeast Ohio roads. You can watch one of those reports by clicking here.

Stay with Fox 8 News for the latest news and weather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.