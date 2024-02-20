Another Oklahoma bill to ban cellphone use in public schools is moving forward

Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, is the author of Senate Bill 1321, which already has passed the Senate Education Committee. The measure would provide grant-style funding for up to nine middle or high schools to cover the costs associated for sites going cellphone free for the duration of the school day.

Another bill to encourage Oklahoma school districts to ban cellphone use moved ahead Monday in the state Legislature.

House Bill 3913, authored by Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, passed the House’s education budget subcommittee 13-0. It’s a companion piece to Senate Bill 1321 from Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, that’s already passed the Senate Education Committee. Caldwell’s bill advances to the House Appropriations and Budget Committee for consideration.

Both bills would authorize the Oklahoma State Department of Education to create a one-year pilot program for the 2024-25 academic year. The bill would provide grants to public middle schools, junior high schools and high schools to “incentivize phone-free spaces for student learning.”

“The beauty of the bill is that it doesn’t subscribe to a particular method” for cellphone restriction, Caldwell said. Because of that, he said, the financial impact of the proposal would depend upon which solution a district chooses.

The pilot program created by the bill would allow for nine schools to participate — three with an average daily membership (ADM) of 500 or less, three with an ADM of 501-1,500 students and three with more than 1,500 students.

Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid

School districts could just ban cellphone usage on their own

During Monday’s hearing, Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon — the chair of the House’s education committee — said she supported the restriction, but asked Caldwell why a school district couldn’t just choose to ban cellphones on its own.

“They can,” Caldwell said. “But like a lot of things we do here, (there is) a lot ... our schools can do that they have chosen not to do. We are, in this case, encouraging them to make the right decision. I think we can go out on a limb and say taking away cellphones may not be the most popular with their students or their communities. … It does encourage them (the districts) to make a decision that may not be met with overwhelming support among the student body.”

Baker said the difficult part wouldn’t necessarily be convincing students of the benefits of a cellphone-free environment. A former teacher, Baker said, “parents are often some of the worst offenders, texting their kids throughout the day,” and wondered what might happen if a parent simply refused to abide by a cellphone-free policy for their child. Caldwell said that like with most school policies, parents wouldn’t have the option to ignore the rule.

“If they don’t like this particular program, they can go to another school that better suits their needs,” Caldwell said.

In addition to Seifried’s bill, the Senate Education Committee has passed Senate Bill 1314, a proposal that would provide an even more aggressive incentive program. Under that program, the Education Department would create and administer the incentive program. Once a public-school district had its cellphone-free policy approved by the department, it would receive a mid-year adjustment in state aid, based upon the district’s enrollment — $100,000 for those with an average daily attendance (ADA) of 500 or less, $500,000 for districts with enrollments of 501-1,500 students and $1 million for districts with more than 1,500 students.

