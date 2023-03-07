Another Olathe teenager sentenced for role in homicide at Black Bob Park in May

Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com
Jenna Thompson
·1 min read

An Olathe teen was sentenced in Johnson County District Court Monday to more than seven years in juvenile detention for his role in a robbery turned homicide at Black Bob Park.

The 15-year-old defendant, who is not being named because of his age, will remain in juvenile corrections until he’s 22, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July.

Last week, another 15-year-old received the same sentence in the case after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in August. Prosecutors initially charged seven teens allegedly involved in the plot and filed motions to charge each of them as adults, with the exception of two 13-year-olds, who weren’t old enough under state law.

The judge denied motions to charge three of the teens as adults last year.

On May 14, police arrived at the park to investigate a report of gunshots and found Marco Cardino, 19, suffering from gunshot wounds. Cardino was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Prosecutors claim the group drove to the park that evening to steal from Cardino, after setting up a marijuana deal. A witness testified in Johnson County District Court in December that one of the teens brought a weapon and fired at Cardino when he tried to flee.

The teen accused of shooting the victim will be tried as an adult. His preliminary hearing is set for March 28.

The 15-year-old sentenced Monday received a dual sentence, and faces nearly 13 years of additional time in the Kansas Department of Corrections if he is non-compliant with his juvenile sentence.

