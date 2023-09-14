Another one bites the dust: Truck crashes in Olathe by going under too-short bridge

Olathe’s version of the notorious Kansas City Independence Avenue truck-eating bridge claimed another victim Thursday morning, according to police.

A box truck that was too tall tried to squeeze under a railroad bridge over West Spruce Street on Olathe’s west side.

It crashed into the bridge about 7:30 a.m. and appeared to have knocked down a steel beam that warned drivers that there was only a 11-foot-4 inch clearance, a photo the Olathe Police Department posted to X, formerly Twitter, showed.

Police closed West Spruce Street at North Kansas Aveune, which is near the Johnson County Courthouse. Police said they would update drivers once the street reopens.

Like the Independence Avenue bridge in Kansas City, the Olathe bridge has been the site of numerous crashes involving trucks whose drivers failed to heed the warnings of the low clearance.

The route is popular for motorists who want to avoid at-grade railroad crossings at Santa Fe Street in downtown Olathe. While there is a Facebook page for the bridge, it has not been updated since 2021.

Signs alert approaching drivers the bridge has a low clearance, according to Google Maps Street View images from May. Also, there are a yellow signs that warn drivers they are overheight when a yellow light on the bridge is flashing.

There are also signs that indicating that trucks are banned on that stretch of road.