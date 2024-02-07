Another option for UWO-FDL students: University partners with Moraine Park Technical College to allow easy credit transfer

TechCrunch

Lego Fortnite is only two months old, but Epic Games is already out with an even bigger collaboration. Epic and Disney announced today that the companies will partner on an "all-new games and entertainment universe" that will bring characters from Disney's deep catalogue to life through Fortnite. In a press release, the companies described the forthcoming project as "an all-new games and entertainment universe" offering players a way to "play, watch, shop and engage with" characters and storylines from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar.