Another park search finds remains thought to be man missing 2.5 years, Ohio cops say

Nearly two-and-a-half years after an Ohio man disappeared, officials say they believe his remains have been located.

Fairfield Township officers said remains found in the Hueston Woods State Park area during a Dec. 7 search are believed to belong to Michael Allen McKenney.

McKenney, 28 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing by his family on June 1, 2020 when they hadn’t heard from him in a few days, police said in a Wednesday, Dec. 7 news release. Shortly after this, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources located McKenney’s car and belongings in the state park.

Police said the investigation has continued for the last two-and-a-half years. On Wednesday, during another search of the area surrounding the park remains were located.

McKenney’s family confirmed the news on a Facebook page called “Help us bring Michael Mckenney home.”

“Not the way we wanted it to be, but we know now he is in a better place,” the family’s Dec. 8 post said. “Thank you all for all of your prayers and helping us look for him.”

The Preble County Coroner will continue the investigation, police said.

Hueston Woods State Park is about 50 miles north of Cincinnati.

