Another Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger is now open in KC area. Here’s what to know

New year, new Kansas City area Whataburger.

The latest franchise location of the Texas-based fast-food chain to open is at 9110 N.W. 64th St. in Parkville.

It is operated by KMO Burger LLC, in which Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a partner.

The location offers dual-lane drive-thru service 24 hours a day and dining room service Sunday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight. Whataburger sells hamburgers, shakes, chicken wings, breakfast sandwiches and more.

KMO Burger has said it plans to open 30 Whataburgers in the region. Grandview officials recently announced a Whataburger would open in that city in 2024 as well.