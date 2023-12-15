The Controversy Over Panera's 'Charged' Lemonade Explained

Charged Lemonade from a Panera Bread Co. arranged in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Panera Brands Inc., the soup and sandwich chains parent company, rejiggered its top leadership earlier this year ahead of a planned IPO.



Panera’s controversial “charged” lemonade has now been linked to two deaths. After the shocking death of a Philadelphia college student was tied to a caffeinated lemonade drink at Panera Bread, yet another family has come forward alleging that the drink led to the death of their loved one.

Earlier this month, the family of 46-year-old Dennis Brown of Fleming Island, Fla. filed a lawsuit against the fast-casual restaurant, alleging that the company’s Charged Lemonade beverage caused Brown to go into cardiac arrest.

“Panera expresses our deep sympathy for Mr. Brown’s family. Based on our investigation, we believe his unfortunate passing was not caused by one of the company’s products,” a Panera Bread spokesperson told ABC News. “We view this lawsuit, which was filed by the same law firm as a previous claim, to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products.”

The family of Sarah Katz, a University of Pennsylvania student, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in October. The family argued that Katz, 21, went into cardiac arrest as a result of drinking the lemonade, which they too insist was not advertised as an energy drink.

While caffeine is safe for most people in moderation, in very high dosages caffeine can be dangerous, particularly for people with certain underlying health conditions. According to the lawsuit filed by Brown’s family, large 30-ounce Mango Yuzu Citrus Charged Lemonade contains 390 milligrams of caffeine. However, Panera now lists the drink as having 235 mg of caffeine.

For context the daily recommended amount of caffeine is 400 mg, so in either scenario if someone were to get a refill they would easily go over the daily recommended amount.

The company has changed the labeling since the initial lawsuit was filed, but not before Brown passed away. The company now displays warnings on all of their caffeinated lemonade that states caffeine should be consumed in moderation and children, people sensitive to caffeine, and pregnant or nursing women. However, the law firm representing the Katz family argued it wasn’t enough.

