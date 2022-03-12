Another person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections dies; seventh death since November

An individual being held by Louisville Metro Corrections died Saturday morning, according to jail officials.

This marks the seventh death of an inmate lodged at the downtown jail since November.

A corrections officer found an incarcerated person unresponsive at the facility at about 11:15 a.m., according to a statement from Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham.

Medical staff at the jail immediately started lifesaving efforts, Durham wrote, and the individual was taken to nearby University of Louisville Hospital, where they were pronounced dead at about 12:15 p.m.

The person who died has not yet been identified, pending notification of the family, Durham said, but the individual was 32 years old and had been booked Wednesday on a parole violation warrant.

Additional circumstances about the death were not released.

“The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure, and Metro Corrections Director, Dwayne Clark, has directed Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review of the case,” Durham said in the statement.

The Louisville jail has been at the center of controversy for months, with FBI Louisville agents investigating at least one of the now seven fatalities.

And on Friday, three individuals being held at the jail were hospitalized due to fentanyl overdoses, Durham reported at the time. Two briefly lost consciousness, he said, but all three were alert by the time they were taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

Staffing shortages have been cited by Metro Corrections officials as a key factor behind the current conditions, with 153 vacancies reported as of January. But some who have served time in the jail in recent months have also spoken of overcrowding among inmates, and Corrections Fraternal Order of Police President Daniel Johnson has spoken to The Courier Journal about a lack of mental health professionals on site.

In February, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said a review of three recent deaths by suicide at the jail would be led by former Boise, Idaho, sheriff Gary Raney, who will also review the department's "policies, procedures, practices, training and equipment."

Fischer also announced two former city officials would come out of retirement to work to improve medical care for those housed at the jail, as well as improve accountability and discipline while working to improve staffing.

Still, Louisville Metro Council members approved a "no confidence" resolution last month against Clark, the jail's director, by an 18-6 vote.

