Another person pushed onto New York subway tracks





A 62-year-old man was injured after being pushed onto the tracks of the New York City subway on Sunday, just days after a woman was killed after being shoved in front of an oncoming subway train.

The man, whose name has not been released, was approached from behind and pushed onto the southbound train tracks at the Fulton subway station in Lower Manhattan at 11:20 a.m., according to a statement from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The victim then climbed onto the platform and was taken to a hospital with a leg laceration. He was brought to the New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, according to The Washington Post.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident, according to the NYPD. An investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred just over a week after 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go was killed after being pushed onto the tracks before an oncoming train.

Authorities identified her alleged attacker as Martial Simon, 61, a homeless man who has a history of violence and mental health matters, according to the Post. He was charged with second-degree murder and was ordered to take a mental health evaluation.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Sunday morning said the Big Apple is planning to dispatch mental health professionals to its subway system as a way to prevent crime.

He said the city is going to "flood our system with mental health professionals and law enforcement working as a team to move out the disorder that's clearly in the subway system in our city."

"​​We should not wait for someone to carry out a dangerous action, when we know they are on this station in the first place. Immediately, when you see a dangerous person there, mental health professionals will be deployed, and that person will receive the proper care and removed from our subway system," he added.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber on Sunday said the incidents in the city "are unacceptable and have to stop."

"New Yorkers are coming back to the subway and they need it to be safe. We're grateful to the Governor, the Mayor and the NYPD Commissioner for their commitment to more visibly deploy officers and to humanely address people with mental health issues who might present a risk to New Yorkers using the subway system," he added in a statement, according to The Associated Press.