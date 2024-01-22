Another person wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A Hillsborough County man won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
It was the second time in the same week lottery officials announced a $1 million winner playing the same scratch-off game.
On Jan. 17, the lottery said a Highlands County woman also won $1 million playing the $1 million a Year for Life Spectacular.
Two days later, the lottery said Yorjhans Rodriguez Damas, 45, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1 million a Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
Rodriguez Damas purchased his winning ticket from Silver 7 Food Mart, 1701 West Hillsborough Ave., in Tampa.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
Prizes offered by $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular
The scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.
How much does it cost to play $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular
Tickets for the scratch-off game cost $50.
How do you play $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular?
Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbersand win the prize shown for that number. Get a "5X", "10X", "20X", "50X", "100X" or "500X" symbol and win 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 or 500 times the prize shown for that symbol.
Match any of your numbers to the $500 bonus number and win $500 instantly.
Match any of thewinning numbers to the double all winnings bonus number and win double all your winnings on the ticket.
Enter your non-winning year for life — $1, $2, $5, $10, and $50 — scratch-off tickets into the freed ride and fuel for life bonus play where 10 lucky winners will win free fuel for a year and a new Ford vehicle.
What are the odds of winning $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular in the Florida Lottery?
Odds of winning:
$1 million a year for life: 1-in-21,727,995
$1 million: 1-in-185,709
$50,000: 1-in-120,711
$20,000: 1-in-20,091
$10,000: 1-in-20,035
$5,000: 1-in-5,006
$1,000: 1-in-999
$500: 1-in-48
$100: 1-in-5
Overall odds: 1-in-4.5
How many top prizes remain in the scratch-off game?
One $1 million-a-year-for-life prize remains to be won. A total of 134 one-time $1 million prizes remain.
Where was the $1 million a year for life winning ticket sold?
One of the two available $1 million a year for life winning tickets was sold at a Publix super market in Fort Lauderdale November 2023.
The winner chose to receive the winnings as a lump payment of $16 million.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery scratch-off game. Tampa man wins $1 million