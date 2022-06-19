Another Pierce County homicide: fatal shooting in Parkland of 22-year-old JBLM soldier

A 22-year-old active duty soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was fatally shot Saturday in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

An online statement from the department said emergency dispatchers received a call at 6:04 p.m. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1600 block of 112th Street South in Parkland, not far from Sales Elementary School. They found the 22-year-old man inside with an apparent gunshot wound. First-aid efforts failed; the man died at the scene.

The department statement said the shooting took place during a gathering at the residence, attended by the victim and the shooting suspect. Deputies searched the area after reaching the scene., but did not locate the suspect. The circumstances that led to the shooting remained unclear Saturday evening.

The department’s statement said the investigation is ongoing.