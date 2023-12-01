Another Pittsburgh-area Rite Aid set to close

Another Rite Aid store is closing -- this time it’s the location at 6200 Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills.

Just a few days ago, Channel 11 News showed you empty shelves inside the Rite Aide Downtown on Smithfield Street, which will be closing on Sunday. The Rite Aid on Second Avenue in Hazelwood is also shutting down.

These stores add to a long list of locations shutting down after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The most recent bankruptcy court document mentions 31 Rite Aids going out of business across the country. 4 locations here in Pennsylvania. The one in Penn Hills, one in Philadelphia one in Bellefonte and one in West Chester.

Rite Aid blamed falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits as reasons for its financial troubles.

The most recent closing makes the total number of stores 12 in the Pittsburgh area since October.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman dies after being hit by shuttle bus in OaklandWashington County man faces nearly 300 child porn-related chargesWhat’s behind unexpected charges on some PNC bank customer accounts

VIDEO: 32 additional Rite Aid stores to close, including 2 in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts