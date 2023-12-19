Another plane takes off in Ukraine's Boryspil Airport: resumption of regular flights tested

A Boeing 777-300 took off in Ukraine’s Boryspil International Airport for a technical run at around 09:00 on 19 December 2023.

Source: Boryspil International Airport on Facebook

Details: It is noted that the flight was carried out at the request of Skyline Express; a technical overhaul of the Boeing 777-300 aircraft was carried out.

At the same time, this technical run was a continuation of test resumption of regular flights under martial law.

"This is the fourth successful flight from Boryspil Airport since the beginning of the full-scale war. Even with the airspace closed," the statement said.

There were no passengers or cargo on the plane.

"The flight adhered to the highest standards of aviation safety and security, in accordance with the directives in force during martial law in Ukraine, and, it should be noted, without passengers or cargo on board," Boryspil airport said.

Boryspil airport also reported that Ukraine is implementing a comprehensive security architecture concept aimed at ensuring the necessary aviation safety and security standards under martial law.

"This technical overhaul of the aircraft at Boryspil not only contributes to testing the recovery policy, but is also a strategic step for Ukrainian airlines, helping them to reduce costs and improve their chances of survival in a difficult aviation environment," the statement said.

"This strategic initiative paves the way for the resumption of regular operations as soon as the relevant risk assessment allows it," Boryspil said.

Background:

On 1 December, Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, expressed confidence that Boryspil airport would soon resume sending and receiving aircraft, as "we are now able to ensure the safety of this facility".

