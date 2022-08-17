Another plea deal in West Virginia deer poaching case

Aug. 17—KEYSER, W.Va. — Ivy Rodeheaver is the latest defendant to receive a plea deal in an illegal deer killing spree that crossed three counties in West Virginia.

Earlier this year, West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced an investigation that led to 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties from mid-September to late December.

In addition to Rodeheaver, Tyler Biggs, his father Christopher Biggs, Dalton Dolly, Colton Broadwater, his father Gregory Broadwater, Robert Horner Sr. and his son Robert "Beau" Horner Jr. were charged.

All of the defendants live in Keyser.

Tyler Biggs and Dolly were Mineral County deputy sheriffs at the time of the alleged crimes, and have since resigned from their jobs.

On Tuesday, Rodeheaver was at Mineral County Magistrate Court where she appeared before Grant County Magistrate Emory Feaster Jr., who presided over the case.

She was originally charged with seven counts each of spotlighting, illegal wildlife possession, conspiracy, hunting in closed season, hunting from vehicle, loaded firearm in vehicle and nighttime hunting.

Under Rodeheaver's plea agreement, the charges were reduced.

She pleaded no contest to charges including spotlighting, illegal possession of wildlife, conspiracy and hunting from a vehicle.

Rodeheaver was ordered to pay $1,211.95 in fees, fines and court costs, plus an additional $500 replacement fee.

She will serve 30 days of home incarceration and pay a $75 connection fee plus $13 per day to wear an ankle monitor.

In the past several weeks, Tyler Biggs, Dolly and the Broadwaters accepted plea deals that included fines and court costs, plus house arrest, from Hampshire County prosecuting attorney Rebecca Miller, who is overseeing the case in Mineral and Hampshire counties.

Christopher Biggs was appointed EMS chief of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services in 2019.

He was suspended from his job for an "alleged violation of law," county officials said via press release after news of the deer poaching case broke in January.

Story continues

Christopher Biggs is charged with misdemeanors of spotlighting, hunting from a motor vehicle, having a loaded firearm in a vehicle and conspiracy.

He is scheduled to be in Mineral County Magistrate Court on Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m. and expected to also receive a plea deal.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.