Another police chase, another crash, another arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. — For a third time in as many days, a local resident was arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase.

Joshua Guy Little, 43, Muncie, was arrested Saturday after a car in which he was fleeing from city police crashed into a tree.

Officers' dealings with Little began that day after they observed a Chrysler Sebring that had been reported stolen parked outside the Goodwill store at 1413 E. 29th St.

After an officer entered the store to speak to the manager, a person — later identified as Little — emerged from the store, entered the Sebring and fled.

A chase ensued when Little allegedly refused to pull over after officers activated their emergency lights and siren. It ended when the Sebring struck a tree near East 26th Street.

However, Little fled from that scene on foot, police said. He allegedly broke into a storage shed before being captured in the 1500 block of East 20th Street.

Investigators reported finding controlled substances in Little's possession, including meth, hydrochloride pills and marijuana.

The Muncie man was preliminarily charged with auto theft, burglary, theft, dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, dealing in meth, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and possession of marijuana. He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $65,000 bond.

At the time of Saturday's arrest, Little already faced a total of six charges in three cases pending in local courts —dealing in meth, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of theft,

According to court records, he has been convicted of crimes including possession of meth, resisting law enforcement and theft.

Last Thursday, Delaware County sheriff's deputies pursued a Muncie man driving a stolen pickup truck before it crashed into a utility police near McCulloch Park, and officers chased a Dunkirk man wanted on an arrest warrant from the Eaton area to the Grant County community of Matthews. Both drivers were arrested.

