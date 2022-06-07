Another protestor has sued over Eugene's actions the night of May 31, 2020

Another protester has filed a lawsuit in relation to one of Eugene's first social justice protests in the summer of 2020.

Eric Howanietz filed the lawsuit last week, two years after the protest at the center of the lawsuit, naming the city of Eugene, the city manager and police chief and a few officers.

Howanietz claims Eugene police set a series of "unconstitutional curfews" then, "without legal justification, used chemical and impact munitions such as tear gas and 40mm 'foam' or 'sponge' rounds on unarmed and non-violent people and people on private property, including (Howanietz)."

The claims in the legal complaint nearly mirror claims in a lawsuit filed by a handful of protestors about two months after the May 31, 2020, protest. Those protesters sued Eugene and the city's police department, arguing city curfews and officers' use of chemical munitions like tear gas had violated their civil rights.

Both lawsuits focus on the protest two nights after the May 29, 2020, protest in Eugene that was declared a riot.

Both accuse police of using excessive force against protesters during the May 31 protest and causing personal injury and property damage to surrounding homes by using tear gas, pepper balls and impact munitions.

Eugene Police display non-lethal crowd control devices they have used over the last week, including a hand-thrown tear gas canister grenade, left, rubber pellets similar to paintball rounds that can contain a powder or a pepper-based chemical, a hard shell projectile and a sponge grenade projectile fired from a 40mm launcher.

In response to the first lawsuit filed in July 2020, the city has denied the protesters have a valid case and say there was probable cause for arrests, that any actions on the part of officers and other employees were legally justified and that the city and employees have immunity "from certain damages incurred from the time the City Prosecutor decided to prosecute any cases against any plaintiffs."

In legal responses to the 2020 lawsuit, attorneys for the city and officers have said a sergeant who used the 40mm rounds fired them in "an attempt to make an arrest" and that one round missed and hit a door.

The city has settled with one of the plaintiffs in that case and settled a separate case with a Eugene Weekly reporter who police shot with tear gas during the May 31 protest.

Attorneys for the city have not yet responded to Howanietz's lawsuit.

Eugene Weekly reporter Henry Houston is struck by an apparent tear gas shell fired from a Eugene Police Bearcat vehicle during demonstrations May 31, 2020.

Howanietz's legal complaint argues Eugene police "used indiscriminate and excessive force against demonstrators and, in some cases, non-demonstrators who were merely in the vicinity of demonstrations" as law enforcement officers "marauded the streets of Eugene in armored vehicles and trucks, firing chemical and impact munitions at people who posed no physical threat to person or property."

After officers announced an 11 p.m. curfew just minutes before it was set to start, Howanietz was among those trying to leave downtown, according to court records. Howanietz says police followed him and others in an armored vehicle.

Police injured Howanietz when they threw a tear gas canister directly in front of him, the lawsuit claims.

Howanietz also claims he was struck by pepperballs and 40mm foam rounds while on the porch of the Campbell Club and "had to lay on the ground behind pews on the porch to avoid being hit by the barrage of projectiles" even though he was trying to comply with the curfew.

"Many police officers appeared gleeful and light-hearted while they attacked protestors on the night in question," the lawsuit adds. "Defendants’ misconduct was particularly disturbing in light of the protests over State violence, police brutality, and the illegal murders of black Americans."

