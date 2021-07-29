Another psych eval ordered for murder suspect

Jul. 28—OTTUMWA — Proceedings have again been paused to evaluate the mental competency of a defendant facing charges of first-degree murder.

Lawyers for Preston Odell Martin last week told the court their client had a change in medication, and afterward no longer was able to carry on a coherent conversation or help in their defense.

Prosecutors have charged Martin, 40, of Ottumwa, with killing Thomas Carlton Foster in May 2019. Martin faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree robbery

Foster had been found dead in his Ottumwa home on May 25, 2019. Before receiving the report of Foster's suspicious death, police had been notified of a suspicious person in the area of Foster's home, which ultimately led them to Martin.

In a motion requesting a hearing on the matter, Martin's court-appointed attorney Kenneth Duker said it's not known why his medication was changed after he was discharged from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

The state did not resist pausing the proceedings to allow time to evaluate Martin. A judge ordered that evaluation on Monday.

The case was set to head to trial in October, but that date has been canceled and will be reset if Martin's competency is restored.

Attorneys for Martin had already filed notice they will use an insanity or diminished responsibility defense at trial.

It's the second time the trial has been stayed in order to evaluate and restore Martin's competency. In December 2019, attorneys started a similar process and in February 2020 the proceedings resumed after Martin's competency was found to be restored.

Martin's attorneys did not agree with the judge's conclusion then that his competency had been restored, however. They argued to the judge that a memory defect prevented Martin from being able to assist in his own defense. To that, Judge Greg Milani wrote last year that "amnesia on its own will not render a criminal defendant incompetent to stand trial."

State and federal law requires defendants be able to understand charges filed against them and assist in their defense.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without parole in Iowa. Each burglary charge carries a possible sentence of up to 25 years if convicted.

