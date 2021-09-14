Another radio host who urged listeners to boycott COVID-19 vaccines dies from the virus

Yahoo Entertainment

On The ReidOut Monday, host Joy Reid reprimanded Nicki Minaj for tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine the pop star posted earlier in the day. Minaj, who has over 22 million Twitter followers, posted a tweet stating that she was not going to the Met gala due to the event’s vaccine policy, and another saying that the vaccine caused impotence and swollen testicles in her cousin’s friend. Reid believes Minaj was sending the wrong message to her massive following. “People like Nicki Minaj, I have to say this, you have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, okay? I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, sister, you could do better than that,” Reid said. “You got that platform. It's a blessing. It's a blessing that you got that. That people listen to you, and they listen to you more than they listen to me. For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don't have to die from, oh, my God. As a fan, as a hip hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I'm so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God.” Minaj took notice and posted a tweet a little over an hour later accusing Reid of saying what she said “by the request of the white man.”