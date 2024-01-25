Another record breaking year for Community Christmas

Jan. 24—CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Community Christmas fundraiser raised $69,055 during the 2023 holiday season between the Bar Bucks and Wyoming Tribune Eagle's Empty Stocking Fund programs.

It was a record-setting year for Bar Bucks, which took in $59,528, and the $9,527 from the Empty Stocking Fund was an increase from the year before.

"We did not expect breaking the record again," said Tony Janssen, organizer of Community Christmas, about Bar Bucks, "but we broke the record by another $1,000 this year, which is just unheard of."

In total, Janssen and his team of volunteers handed out 1,200 gift cards loaded with $70 to community members in need across the county just before Christmas. The cards can be used at Albertsons or Safeway and at local stores in some smaller communities, like Texas Trail Market in Pine Bluffs.

"There were so many people (last) year that were just emotional when we gave [the cards] to them," he said. Janssen received feedback from community members saying how much the gift cards have helped them, with some saying it would help fund their groceries for more than two weeks.

Before the 2023 fundraising efforts began, Community Christmas was funded through 2025 due to a surplus in funds from previous years. The money raised from the most recent holiday season will support the program in 2026.

Janssen said he has plans to continue to grow the program over the next few years as new businesses open in the county and others look to join the program.

"We know that need is not going to go away," he said.

Janssen said he hopes to bring in more volunteers to energize new locations in joining the program and encourage more year-round fundraising from local businesses.

For the second year in a row, the largest donor was Alf's Pub & Package, totaling $14,700. Janssen said the larger contributors continued to raise plenty of funds for the program, but the push for the highest Bar Bucks total was driven by smaller businesses stepping up and giving a bit more this year.

With a few exceptions, all participating locations met or exceeded the previous goal and some, like Mike's Saloon in Albin, doubled their contributions, while others, like AmVets Post 10, more than tripled their previous totals.

Since 2001, Bar Bucks has averaged around $26,000 each year and contributed $607,884 to the community over 23 years. The Empty Stocking Fund collected donations sent in to the WTE by mail or online, and raised about $1,000 more than in 2022. The 2023 funds are about $1,800 shy of 2021's highest cumulative fundraiser of $70,881.

While there is no reward for the highest donor, Janssen said there is friendly competition between the participating locations for bragging rights each year.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.