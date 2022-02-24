After another year of record deaths, Knoxville devotes money for violence interruption

The Knoxville City Council is taking three new tactics to fight gun violence after another record-breaking year of homicides in the city.

City leaders this week set aside funding for youth programs, joined forces with a local organization providing violence interruption and urged state lawmakers to treat the gun violence crisis as a public health emergency, dedicating resources fixing Tennessee's problem.

Knoxville recorded 37 homicides in 2020, and that figure rose by more than 10% in 2021 to 41 homicides. Thirty-three of the 2020 deaths and 40 of the 2021 deaths were by gunfire.

Last year, nine teenagers died from gunfire over the span of just a few months, including six teenagers who attended the same high school.

Parker said Knoxvillians wants more work addressing gun violence and they have called for even more public resources to help save lives.

"I think it's really important that the city plays a larger role as the convener in this problem. We have groups in our community fighting for crumbs and it leaves me wondering why are we not investing more. There’s an interest in this problem and many people doing the work just don’t have funding to work on gun violence issues," she said.

"We need to commit to helping find solutions here in Knoxville that we can implement to help us reduce the gun violence that also doesn’t retraumatize us," said Parker.

Here's a look at what's new:

Urging support for a bill

Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass a resolution proposed by Amelia Parker to back the Recognizing Gun Violence as a Public Health Act, a bill in the Tennessee Legislature from state Rep. London Lamar, D-Memphis.

The statewide bill would put in place youth employment programs, a gun buy-back program and violence intervention efforts, as well as requiring the state Department of Health to publish a quarterly report on gun violence in cities and counties. It would require law enforcement agencies to report twice yearly on shootings that occur in their jurisdiction.

The legislation would cost $668,000 to implement and $652,800 each year to continue, according to an analysis by the General Assembly Fiscal Review Committee. That's about 0.001% of the $38.6 billion the state budgeted for spending in 2020.

Youth programs are back

The council approved $27,647.98 for 10 local organizations to provide spring break opportunities for young people who are at risk of violence.

Lakenya Middlebrook, the city’s director of community safety, told Knox News that the department has been researching effective strategies for violence interruption and engaging in conversations with community partners.

"We recognize an opportunity to develop focused, intentional, community-led street outreach, designed to connect with members of the community at highest risk for involvement in violence, build relationships, provide supports and connections with available resources.

"Young people with a history of experiencing violence are more likely to be involved with violence, particularly when they are not at school or working,” Middlebrook said. “Our efforts to reduce violence in our community go hand in hand with supporting safe opportunities for our young people."

Karate Five Association, Gold Key Access, Muse Knoxville, SEEED Knox, My Daughter's Journey, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley, The Bottom, Canvas Can Do Miracles, MYNARK Tribe and Emerald Youth Foundation are the recipients.

The organizations will receive between $2,000 and $3,000 to provide participants with wages, training, materials and supplies. Among the activities offered are art projects, college- and career-readiness workshops, college tours, community service projects, community building, event planning and gardening.

The grants are part of the mayor's $1 million emergency allocation for violence interruption and prevention in 2021.

Through the city started a pilot project last summer with a series of grant-funded programs and now they'll be offered during Knox County Schools' spring break in mid-March. To participate, young people must be aged 12 to 21 with past experiences like involvement with the justice system or having an incarcerated parent.

Turning to violence interruption

The council also voted unanimously to grant $25,000 to Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development for violence intervention efforts.

The violence interruption concept looks at violence like a public health issue that can be treated through a community-based approach. According to the Vera Institute of Justice, it can include hospital-based violence interruption, a model that supports survivors when they are vulnerable. There, case managers and social service providers try to meet victims’ basic needs while also working to prevent retaliation.

Group violence interventions are collaborations among community leaders, social service providers and law enforcement. With community input, law enforcement identifies those at the highest risk of violence, and partners intervene and provide support.

SEEED was founded in 2009 with a mission is to create pathways out of poverty, actively fight racial trauma and promote equity, provides career readiness training for young adults, environmental education and community engagement. The group is in the process of putting violence interrupters on Knoxville's streets.

J.D. Jackson, chief operating officer of SEEED, told Knox News the group will use the $25,000 for the planning stages of the project. Their goal is to work with other organizations in the city that are on the ground to combat the violence.

"We are gonna have guys who will be working as violence interrupters on the street. We are also planning to put together a coalition of front-line nonprofits to help us in this journey. We have to take a holistic approach to this problem. We want to intervene in these young people's lives so we can really make a difference. We don't want a top-down approach. By the time this gets to the streets, it's too late," Jackson told Knox News.

