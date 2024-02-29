Another red flag warning issued for most of Iowa for Thursday. What you should know.

Des Moines and most of northwest Iowa are under a red flag warning as the weather is creating extreme fire danger.

The warning is in effect Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gusty winds in northwest Iowa may get as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour. The relative humidity is 15 to 20%, according to a post from the National Weather Service.

The high in Des Moines is 57 degrees, with a low of 34. It's expected to be sunny, with a south southwest wind, increasing in the afternoon. Wind gusts can get as high as 31 miles per hour.

It will be a mostly clear night, with a south wind of 13 to 15 miles per hour, and gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

Extreme Fire Danger Today - Red Flag Warning in effect for most of northwest half of Iowa today. Wind gusts increasing through the day as well. #iawx pic.twitter.com/ULnkk5no8s — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 29, 2024

What is a red flag warning?

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Can I burn during a red flag warning? What precautions are needed?

Local ordinances may outlaw burning during a red flag warning. If you are allowed to burn, the NWS says barrels should be covered with a weighted metal plate.

Other precautions recommended by the NWS include:

Not throwing lit cigarettes from a car

Not leaving fires unattended

Drowning any outdoor fires in water and ensuring that coals or embers are cool to the touch

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Red flag warning issued for Des Moines, northwest Iowa. What to know.