Another red flag warning issued for most of Iowa for Thursday. What you should know.
Des Moines and most of northwest Iowa are under a red flag warning as the weather is creating extreme fire danger.
The warning is in effect Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gusty winds in northwest Iowa may get as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour. The relative humidity is 15 to 20%, according to a post from the National Weather Service.
The high in Des Moines is 57 degrees, with a low of 34. It's expected to be sunny, with a south southwest wind, increasing in the afternoon. Wind gusts can get as high as 31 miles per hour.
It will be a mostly clear night, with a south wind of 13 to 15 miles per hour, and gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.
Extreme Fire Danger Today - Red Flag Warning in effect for most of northwest half of Iowa today. Wind gusts increasing through the day as well. #iawx pic.twitter.com/ULnkk5no8s
— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 29, 2024
What is a red flag warning?
The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
Can I burn during a red flag warning? What precautions are needed?
Local ordinances may outlaw burning during a red flag warning. If you are allowed to burn, the NWS says barrels should be covered with a weighted metal plate.
Other precautions recommended by the NWS include:
Not throwing lit cigarettes from a car
Not leaving fires unattended
Drowning any outdoor fires in water and ensuring that coals or embers are cool to the touch
Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Red flag warning issued for Des Moines, northwest Iowa. What to know.