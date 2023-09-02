Another Remainer myth has been quashed

Make no mistake: there is nothing much to be proud of in Britain at the moment. Strikes, laziness, low productivity, dwindling confidence in services across the board, a sense of decay. Some of this – perhaps – can be blamed on a poorly managed, underexploited Brexit. But the Remainer idea that if only we were still tethered to the wonderful, socially and economically advanced Continent, everything would be grand, should have evaporated by now.

There’s the rise of far-Right parties all over Europe – which is hardly what Remainers had in mind. These have emerged partly in response to the effects of mass immigration from Syria and north Africa, which, without any real control or policy of assimilation, has regrettably intensified problems with crime in large urban areas.

Even leaving Europe’s apocalyptic social problems aside, the last week has proved instructive in illuminating the kind of attitudes still embedded in the hearts and minds of the ‘progressive’ bloc, especially towards women. Take Italy. However much we love its espresso, red wine and stunning churches, it is still run by people who take a minimal view of women’s and gay rights. Its leader Giorgia Meloni appointed an equal opportunities minister who declared recently that: “abortion is not a right”, while her government has ordered local authorities to stop registering same-sex couples as parents, resulting in some women being deleted from their child’s birth certificate.

Last week, Meloni’s partner showed a crude, casual and unreconstructed misogyny in full flow. Following a number of gang-rape cases in Palermo and Naples, Andrea Giambruno declared on TV, of young women drinking while out dancing: “if you avoid getting drunk and losing consciousness, perhaps you’d also avoid getting into trouble, because then you’ll find the wolf”. While he also said: “If you go dancing you are fully entitled to get drunk,” the statement was widely interpreted by many as victim-blaming: women, you bring rape on yourself by being wanton.

Meanwhile in Spain, the fallout continues from the kiss that Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales (now suspended) planted on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso after her team played brilliantly, winning the women’s World Cup. Perhaps one could see the kiss as a charming Continental exuberance that us repressed Britons could only fantasise about – but Rubiales was also filmed grabbing his crotch to celebrate the win, which is hard to see as anything but disgusting. And for Spanish women, Rubiales’ behaviour has been interpreted as the final straw in a long, public history of callous, relentless misogyny of a kind that, for all its flaws and sexist pigs, is basically not a feature in Britain. Women, including Spain’s deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz, declared on Monday that male chauvinism was “systemic” in Spain and the whole country is embarrassed and upset that what should have been a wonderful celebration has been marred by base sexual – sexist – wrongdoing. Plus ca change. And not everyone yet has forgotten the odious attitude of Gianni Infantino, the rambling president of FIFA, known for his bizarre, incoherent speeches, who said during the Women’s World Cup that women should “pick their battles” in the fight for equal pay.

It’s all so very backward. And this is the society we idolise, and wish we could have stayed tethered to.

Let’s not forget either what goes on on French beaches. Sexual harassment of women is so relentless that in Marseilles, authorities have created a free app for women to log when they are getting unwanted attention. There are three options: “I’m being bothered”, “I’m being harassed” or “I’m in danger” – a patrol is then meant to go to where the woman is, with one officer to talk to the woman, and the other to deal with the harasser. It must be a full-time job: 40 per cent of young women have reported being harassed on the beach (and there will be many more who have not come forward).

I was in Greece recently at a wedding, and got friendly with a beautiful, willowy Athenian, who has recently returned to Greece from some years in the UK and gallivanting from her London base around Europe, and especially Paris. She said how much she loved London because, unlike anywhere in Europe, women could walk around freely on the streets or sunbathe and not attract relentless unwanted comments or leers – she felt completely at ease.

On a broader social level, the UK certainly has problems with integration. But these pale next to those in Europe, where, from Cologne to Molenbeek in Brussels, to Malmo and Paris, the influx of migrants from certain countries have contributed to what have been called “no-go zones” – where women (and police) are said to be particularly in danger. Personally, I am not against immigration – it can be revitalising, regardless of where the migrants come from – but the apparent naivety that defines European policy is clearly bad news, and is only going to get worse.

The continent has a deep hold on the imagination of Britons, Remainiacs and otherwise. It is so drilled into us that everything about them is better, from their coffee to their wine to their lifestyle, that we overlook the fact that underneath the vineyards and Pernod, the strong espresso and the lavender, is a continent, and a culture, roiled and hobbled by danger, social problems and the very rankest of misogyny.

