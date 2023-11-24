Another Rite Aid location in Centre County to close as part of bankruptcy restructuring

Jessica McAllister
Another State College area Rite Aid location is set to close as part of the company’s attempts to restructure after filing bankruptcy last month.

In a bankruptcy document filed Tuesday, the business outlined its third wave of planned store closures. Among the 32 listed is the location at 510 Westerly Parkway in State College, and four others in Pennsylvania.

With the Hills Plaza location closure included in a Nov. 16 document, that would leave two Rite Aid locations in Centre County — one at 821 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte and one at 1536 N. Atherton St.

The Westerly Parkway location will close Dec. 5, a company spokesperson wrote in an email.

“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business,” Rite Aid spokesperson Alicja Wojczyk wrote. “In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance. At this time, we have not made or confirmed any decisions on additional specific store closures as part of our financial restructuring process.”

Wojczyk did not specify how many people are employed at the location.

The Philadelphia company operated more than 2,000 stores in 17 states as of early September and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Oct. 15. Initial documents filed through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey showed more than 150 planned store closures, with additional closures anticipated. Seventeen more closures were part of a second wave included in a filing earlier this month.

More than 40 of the closures are stores in Pennsylvania, according to the filings.

The business has posted annual losses for several years and has been cutting costs and stores as it dealt with long-standing financial challenges, the Associated Press reported. It has said it expects a net loss of as much as $680 million in the current fiscal year, which will end next spring.

Which Rite Aid locations will close in Pennsylvania?

The following Rite Aid locations in Pennsylvania are expected to close, according to bankruptcy filings:

  • 2715 Parade St. in Erie

  • 5612 N. Fifth St. in Philadelphia

  • 350 Main St. in Pennsburg

  • 4011 Cottman Ave. in Philadelphia

  • 1441 Old York Road in Abington

  • 300 Market St. in Johnstown

  • 8716 New Falls Road in Levittown

  • 11750 Bustleton Ave. in Philadelphia

  • 169 West Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore

  • 1315 E. Washington Lane in Philadelphia

  • 801 Wyoming Ave., Suite 9 in West Pittston

  • 657 Heacock Road in Yardley

  • 2801 W. Dauphin St. in Philadelphia

  • 1709 Liberty St. in Erie

  • 674 Route 196, Suite 14 in Tobyhanna

  • 2722 W. 9th St. in Chester

  • 950 E. Baltimore Pike in Yeadown

  • 8235 Stenton Ave. in Philadelphia

  • 7941 Oxford Ave. in Philadelphia

  • 136 N. 63rd St. in Philadelphia

  • 5440 Lansdowne Ave. in Philadelphia

  • 208 E. Central Ave. in Titusville

  • 1080 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown

  • 700 Stevenson Blvd. in New Kensington

  • 351 Brighton Ave. in Rochester

  • 5235 Library Road in Bethel Park

  • 5990 University Blvd., Suite 30 in Moon Township

  • 2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd. in Pittsburgh

  • 5410 Keeport Drive in Pittsburgh

  • 6090 Route 30 in Greensburg

  • 4830 William Penn Highway in Export

  • 1730 Wilmington Road in New Castle

  • 2178 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem

  • 1628 S. Fourth St. in Allentown

  • 2401 E. Venango St. in Philadelphia

  • 6327-43 Torresdale Ave. in Philadelphia

  • 200 W. Ridge Ave., Suite 112 in Conshohocken

  • 301 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover

  • 7036 Wertzville Road in Mechanicsburg

  • 306 Town Center in New Britain

  • 1927 S. Atherton St. in College Township

  • 623 Smithfield St. in Pittsburgh (part of Nov. 21 filing)

  • 3260 North Broad St. in Philadelphia (part of Nov. 21 filing)

  • 4934 Second Ave. in Pittsburgh (part of Nov. 21 filing)

  • 3215 5th St. Highway in Reading (part of Nov. 21 filing)

  • 510 Westerly Parkway in State College (part of Nov. 21 filing)

Reporter Bret Pallotto contributed

