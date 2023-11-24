Another Rite Aid location in Centre County to close as part of bankruptcy restructuring
Another State College area Rite Aid location is set to close as part of the company’s attempts to restructure after filing bankruptcy last month.
In a bankruptcy document filed Tuesday, the business outlined its third wave of planned store closures. Among the 32 listed is the location at 510 Westerly Parkway in State College, and four others in Pennsylvania.
With the Hills Plaza location closure included in a Nov. 16 document, that would leave two Rite Aid locations in Centre County — one at 821 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte and one at 1536 N. Atherton St.
The Westerly Parkway location will close Dec. 5, a company spokesperson wrote in an email.
“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business,” Rite Aid spokesperson Alicja Wojczyk wrote. “In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance. At this time, we have not made or confirmed any decisions on additional specific store closures as part of our financial restructuring process.”
Wojczyk did not specify how many people are employed at the location.
The Philadelphia company operated more than 2,000 stores in 17 states as of early September and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Oct. 15. Initial documents filed through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey showed more than 150 planned store closures, with additional closures anticipated. Seventeen more closures were part of a second wave included in a filing earlier this month.
More than 40 of the closures are stores in Pennsylvania, according to the filings.
The business has posted annual losses for several years and has been cutting costs and stores as it dealt with long-standing financial challenges, the Associated Press reported. It has said it expects a net loss of as much as $680 million in the current fiscal year, which will end next spring.
Which Rite Aid locations will close in Pennsylvania?
The following Rite Aid locations in Pennsylvania are expected to close, according to bankruptcy filings:
2715 Parade St. in Erie
5612 N. Fifth St. in Philadelphia
350 Main St. in Pennsburg
4011 Cottman Ave. in Philadelphia
1441 Old York Road in Abington
300 Market St. in Johnstown
8716 New Falls Road in Levittown
11750 Bustleton Ave. in Philadelphia
169 West Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore
1315 E. Washington Lane in Philadelphia
801 Wyoming Ave., Suite 9 in West Pittston
657 Heacock Road in Yardley
2801 W. Dauphin St. in Philadelphia
1709 Liberty St. in Erie
674 Route 196, Suite 14 in Tobyhanna
2722 W. 9th St. in Chester
950 E. Baltimore Pike in Yeadown
8235 Stenton Ave. in Philadelphia
7941 Oxford Ave. in Philadelphia
136 N. 63rd St. in Philadelphia
5440 Lansdowne Ave. in Philadelphia
208 E. Central Ave. in Titusville
1080 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown
700 Stevenson Blvd. in New Kensington
351 Brighton Ave. in Rochester
5235 Library Road in Bethel Park
5990 University Blvd., Suite 30 in Moon Township
2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd. in Pittsburgh
5410 Keeport Drive in Pittsburgh
6090 Route 30 in Greensburg
4830 William Penn Highway in Export
1730 Wilmington Road in New Castle
2178 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem
1628 S. Fourth St. in Allentown
2401 E. Venango St. in Philadelphia
6327-43 Torresdale Ave. in Philadelphia
200 W. Ridge Ave., Suite 112 in Conshohocken
301 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover
7036 Wertzville Road in Mechanicsburg
306 Town Center in New Britain
1927 S. Atherton St. in College Township
623 Smithfield St. in Pittsburgh (part of Nov. 21 filing)
3260 North Broad St. in Philadelphia (part of Nov. 21 filing)
4934 Second Ave. in Pittsburgh (part of Nov. 21 filing)
3215 5th St. Highway in Reading (part of Nov. 21 filing)
510 Westerly Parkway in State College (part of Nov. 21 filing)
Reporter Bret Pallotto contributed