Another Rite Aid location in Centre County to close as part of bankruptcy restructuring

Another State College area Rite Aid location is set to close as part of the company’s attempts to restructure after filing bankruptcy last month.

In a bankruptcy document filed Tuesday, the business outlined its third wave of planned store closures. Among the 32 listed is the location at 510 Westerly Parkway in State College, and four others in Pennsylvania.

With the Hills Plaza location closure included in a Nov. 16 document, that would leave two Rite Aid locations in Centre County — one at 821 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte and one at 1536 N. Atherton St.

The Westerly Parkway location will close Dec. 5, a company spokesperson wrote in an email.

“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business,” Rite Aid spokesperson Alicja Wojczyk wrote. “In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance. At this time, we have not made or confirmed any decisions on additional specific store closures as part of our financial restructuring process.”

Wojczyk did not specify how many people are employed at the location.

The Philadelphia company operated more than 2,000 stores in 17 states as of early September and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Oct. 15. Initial documents filed through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey showed more than 150 planned store closures, with additional closures anticipated. Seventeen more closures were part of a second wave included in a filing earlier this month.

More than 40 of the closures are stores in Pennsylvania, according to the filings.

The business has posted annual losses for several years and has been cutting costs and stores as it dealt with long-standing financial challenges, the Associated Press reported. It has said it expects a net loss of as much as $680 million in the current fiscal year, which will end next spring.

Which Rite Aid locations will close in Pennsylvania?

The following Rite Aid locations in Pennsylvania are expected to close, according to bankruptcy filings:

2715 Parade St. in Erie

5612 N. Fifth St. in Philadelphia

350 Main St. in Pennsburg

4011 Cottman Ave. in Philadelphia

1441 Old York Road in Abington

300 Market St. in Johnstown

8716 New Falls Road in Levittown

11750 Bustleton Ave. in Philadelphia

169 West Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore

1315 E. Washington Lane in Philadelphia

801 Wyoming Ave., Suite 9 in West Pittston

657 Heacock Road in Yardley

2801 W. Dauphin St. in Philadelphia

1709 Liberty St. in Erie

674 Route 196, Suite 14 in Tobyhanna

2722 W. 9th St. in Chester

950 E. Baltimore Pike in Yeadown

8235 Stenton Ave. in Philadelphia

7941 Oxford Ave. in Philadelphia

136 N. 63rd St. in Philadelphia

5440 Lansdowne Ave. in Philadelphia

208 E. Central Ave. in Titusville

1080 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown

700 Stevenson Blvd. in New Kensington

351 Brighton Ave. in Rochester

5235 Library Road in Bethel Park

5990 University Blvd., Suite 30 in Moon Township

2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd. in Pittsburgh

5410 Keeport Drive in Pittsburgh

6090 Route 30 in Greensburg

4830 William Penn Highway in Export

1730 Wilmington Road in New Castle

2178 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem

1628 S. Fourth St. in Allentown

2401 E. Venango St. in Philadelphia

6327-43 Torresdale Ave. in Philadelphia

200 W. Ridge Ave., Suite 112 in Conshohocken

301 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover

7036 Wertzville Road in Mechanicsburg

306 Town Center in New Britain

1927 S. Atherton St. in College Township

623 Smithfield St. in Pittsburgh (part of Nov. 21 filing)

3260 North Broad St. in Philadelphia (part of Nov. 21 filing)

4934 Second Ave. in Pittsburgh (part of Nov. 21 filing)

3215 5th St. Highway in Reading (part of Nov. 21 filing)

510 Westerly Parkway in State College (part of Nov. 21 filing)

