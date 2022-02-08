🌱 Another Roseville CEO Recognized + Mask Mandate To End Soon

Good morning, Roseville!

Sun’s out, guns out, Roseville! Okay, maybe it’s a little early for tank tops, but we’re looking at an unusually warm and sunny today in the ‘Ville today. The expected high is 69 degrees with an overnight low of 40. Winds will be light at about 5 mph and humidity should be around 68% during the day.

Here are the top stories today in Roseville:

Another Roseville business leader has joined Sutter Roseville’s Brian Alexander on the Most Admired CEO list put out by the Sacramento Business Journal. Stephen Bender of Bender Insurance Solutions will be honored, along with his fellow nominees, at a black-tie gala on March 9th. Navigating challenges and inspiring employees over the past year are the main considerations for recognition on the Most Admired CEO list. (Subscription: Sacramento Business Journal) Researchers at U.C. Davis Health have uncovered some disturbing information about how wildfire smoke affects our lungs. The senior author of a recent study and U.C. Davis Lung Center Director, Angela Haczku, was prompted to launch the investigation after experiencing coughing and fatigue after her routine runs. The study shows evidence that repeated exposure to wildfire smoke can lead to the development of diseases like asthma or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in otherwise healthy individuals, even when there are no obvious symptoms present. (CBS 13) COVID-19 cases in California have dropped by 65% since the omicron peak last month and hospitalizations have stabilized, prompting state health officials to anticipate an end to the indoor facemask mandate on February 15th, at least for vaccinated individuals. Local governments will still be able to continue their own health requirements, though most counties in our region have followed state guidelines for the most part. So, save that Valentine’s Day smooch for day after (wink). (ABC 10) In other health-related news, a proposed no-bid contract that would allow Kaiser Permanente to expand its Medi-Cal coverage area has other California health insurance providers seeing red. Kaiser’s ability to bypass the bidding process (that starts this Wednesday) would allow it to strip other providers of up to 30% their members and allow the healthcare giant to only cover certain segments of the population, according to other nonprofit local health plans. The contract has been proposed by state health officials. (ABC 10)

Today in Roseville:

It’s time to see if the famous chicken fingers and Texas toast live up to the hype - Raising Cane’s opens today at 1220 Galleria Boulevard ! Expect long lines to get your meal, but that wait could be worth it to you early birds who show up between 6:30 am and 7:30 am - you'll have chance to win FREE Cane’s for a Year . 6:30 am

The weather is great – what better reason to get outside! Grab your fresh produce for the week and see what other locally made delights are on offer at the Placer Grown Farmer’s Market today at The Fountains (near Whole Foods ). 8:30 am-1:00 pm

The human body has about 10 pints of blood. The Sierra College Community Blood Drive only wants one of yours. Help alleviate the national shortage at our blood banks and make an appointment online to donate today. 10:00 am-2:00 pm

Join the Fit4Mom Placer moms for a free Mama Coffee Chat at The Fountains . Bring your littles, your favorite coffee drink and a blanket to sit on while you connect with other ladies in your village. The group is meeting by the stage outside Jack’s Urban Eats and Pet Food Express . 10:30 am-11:30 am

You can support the Junction Elementary School Parent Teacher Committee and get a great meal too tonight by getting dinner at Kitchen 747 in West Roseville. Ten percent of your order’s proceeds will go to the committee. 5:00 pm-9:00 pm

From my notebook:

Participants in the Roseville Public Library Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge read up a storm to start off 2022. Over 70,000 minutes was spent exploring, learning and dreaming through the magic of books. If you haven’t signed up for a free Beanstack account yet, what are you waiting for? Besides being the official app of our library’s fun reading challenges, you can use the app to track what you’ve read, get suggestions for your next book and swap book reviews with others in our community. (Facebook and RPL Beanstack website)

The omicron wave of COVID-19 is on the decline in Northern California , but many are still playing it safe in their planning for the BIG Game this year. While many might be skeptical that a virtual Super Bowl party is worth the bother, Lauren Corona of BestReviews has some surefire ways to bring some fan fever (not the other fever!) to your event. (FOX 40)



February is Black History Month ! Our Roseville Public Library makes it easy to find some fascinating , informative reading and video material at your local branch with this handy list . There’s something for everyone here - adults, teens and children. (What’s Happening in Roseville)

Is your valentine a baseball nut? Enter online to have Dinger of the Sacramento River Cats deliver a Dinger-gram and two tickets to a home game to your main squeeze. They’ll also get some great team swag, including two River Cats hats, a logo blanket, a clear tote bag, two face masks and Mariani Nuts to snack on during the game. (MiLB.com)





