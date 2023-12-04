Another round of light rain to impact the Monday morning commute

ST. LOUIS – We are tracking showers in the region as a wave rolls through the area.

There is some potential for a changeover to wet snow across northeast Missouri into Illinois. We are watching temperatures closely.

If this changeover were to occur, we could see some slushy light accumulation across the northern counties. So far, temperatures in the metro are in the upper 30s and 40s so the potential for a changeover in St. Louis is low at this point in time. We’ll send updates if this changes.

Showers exit the region to the east Monday morning. Then we’ll have a chilly day with highs only in the mid-40s and mostly cloudy skies.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

It will be mostly cloudy overnight and yet another quick system could bring another batch of light rain overnight into Tuesday morning. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Tuesday will be windy and chilly, with highs again in the upper 40s.

Late in the week, we’ll have warmer temperatures return, with highs in the 60s by Thursday. Watching for rain chances increasing again Friday night into the weekend.

