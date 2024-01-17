Another round of snow and bitter wind chills coming to Hagerstown, Greencastle, Martinsburg

Another round of snow is expected in the Tri-State area Friday, followed by more bitterly cold wind chills.

Wind chills in the local area reached just below zero between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The weather station at the Hagerstown Regional Airport north of the city recorded a negative 2 degree wind chill at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, while the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport near Martinsburg, W.Va., hit that mark at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service's website.

For Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024: Weather leads to cancellations, delays throughout Tri-State. Here's the list.

How much snow could Hagerstown, Martinsburg and Greencastle areas get Friday?

The weather service is forecasting between 1 to 2 inches of snow Friday in Washington County, West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle and southern Franklin County, Pa., regional meteorologists said.

The worst-case scenario south of the Maryland-Pennsylvania line is about 4 inches, said meteorologist Brendon Rubin-Oster with the Baltimore/Washington Forecast Office.

The National Weather Service, as of Wednesday morning, was forecasting between 1 to 2 inches of snow for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Washington County and West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle.

And there could be around 3 inches on local ridge tops in Franklin County, said meteorologist Nicholas Beaty with the State College, Pa., Forecast Office.

More of a dry, powdery snow is expected, Beaty said.

There could still be concerns with melting and refreezing due to people treating roads, and the cold temperatures, Rubin-Oster said. Untreated roads could be a bigger issue.

The snow could start overnight into Friday and is expected to continue through the day, tapering off around sundown, Rubin-Oster said.

The National Weather Service, as of Wednesday morning, was forecasting between 1 to 2 inches of snow for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in southern Franklin County, Pa., meteorologist Nicholas Beaty said.

In Franklin County, Beaty said there's a slight chance of snow Friday morning, with precipitation increasing in the late morning and early afternoon. The snow could continue through 7 p.m. and might linger a bit.

These forecasts were as of Wednesday morning, with better details expected as the storm gets closer.

Beaty said the wind chill Friday night cold be in the single digits, but above zero.

Sentence in animal cruelty case: Former Hagerstown man sentenced in cruelty case where Dalmatian had leg amputated

Expect low wind chills this weekend

It could be "pretty darn cold again" this weekend, Rubin-Oster said.

The high temperature Saturday is expected to be in the upper teens to low 20s, but with the wind it could feel like 0 to 5 degrees during the day Saturday, he said. Wind chills on Saturday night are expected to be near zero.

Beaty said the wind chills in southern Franklin County on Saturday could be in the upper single digits during the day and lower single digits overnight into Sunday. Some ridge tops might see wind chills below zero.

Sunday is forecast to be slightly better with wind chills in the teens, possibly reaching the lower 20s in Franklin County.

The temperature is expected to rise above freezing on Monday, when the highs could be in the mid to upper 30s.

More immediately, the air temperature Thursday is expected to hover around the freezing mark.

That's after possibly seeing single-digit wind chills Wednesday night in the local Maryland and West Virginia area, Rubin-Oster said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: NWS forecasts another round of snow and low wind chills in Tri-State