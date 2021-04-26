'Another Round' wins best international film at the Oscars

Thomas Vinterberg, left, and Helene Reingaard Neumann arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Raise a glass for “Another Round.”

The film from Denmark, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, has won the Oscar for best international feature film.

“This is beyond anything I could ever imagine,” Vinterberg said from the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night. “Except this is something I’ve always imagined.”

It is the fourth time a film from Denmark has won in the category. The last was “In a Better World” in 2010.

“Another Round” stars Mads Mikkelson as one of a group of school teachers who try to stay slightly drunk all day to break out of their midlife malaise.

Vinterberg is also nominated for best director Sunday night.

He dedicated part of his speech to his daughter, who he said died in a highway accident four days into shooting “Another Round.”

“We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument," Vinterberg said. "So Ida, this is a miracle that just happened.”

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Thomas Vinterberg’s last name.

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

