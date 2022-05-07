Is another Russia even possible?

Russian flag

One that will not unleash wars of aggression, will not sow destruction and death for the sake of asserting its imaginary greatness.

This «other Russia» is often associated with Russian liberals who oppose the Putin regime. Like Alexei Navalny, for example. But this is another dangerous illusion.

Realizing how dangerous and anti-human the Russian terrorist state is, many still do not realize the problem does not lie only with Putin.

The invasion of Hungary was led by Nikita Khrushchev, Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan was led by Leonid Brezhnev, the killings of peaceful demonstrators in Tbilisi and Vilnius by Mikhail Gorbachev, the occupation of Georgia and Moldova and the bloody massacre in Chechnya were initiated by Boris Yeltsin.

Putin has used terror, assassinations and wars of aggression as public policy, based on the chauvinistic sentiments of the majority of Russians.

With a few marginal exceptions, the Russian opposition is as imperialistic as Putin.

They supported the annexation of Crimea, and share in the hatred of an independent Ukraine and the whole free world.

It is time to finally open your eyes and stop looking for «good Russians.»

Instead, it must be made clear that the Russian Federation is a multinational state. Much of its territory is not inhabited only by Russians, but by the native peoples who lived on this land for centuries.

In fact, these are whole countries, with a population of hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions who are enslaved by the Russian Empire.

In the current Russian Federation, these enslaved nations have the formal status of autonomous republics. But in practice, Moscow pursues a policy of rigid assimilation and suppression of these people’s language, culture and religion. Their political and social movements are persecuted, key figures are imprisoned, killed or forced abroad.

It is these peoples of the Russian Federation that everyone should pay attention to who wants to see «another Russia».

Russia’s recovery is possible only through repentance and its transformation into an ordinary nation-state. The people of the empire must be set free.

The struggle of the peoples of Ukraine, the Baltic states, the Caucasus, Central Asia and all the others buried the empire of evil — the USSR. The newest evil empire — the Russian Federation — must be buried in the struggle for the national liberation of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Ischkeria, Tuva, Sakha-Yakutia, Buryatia and other countries.

This process should not be feared just as the short-sightedly Western powers feared the collapse of the USSR. On the contrary, it should be encouraged.

By giving freedom to all enslaved peoples through national movements from within and strong pressure from without, Russia will finally be able to become free itself.

Only in this way, and not simply by replacing one tsar with another, can another Russia emerge.