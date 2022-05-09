Another Russian soldier identified who committed atrocities in Kyiv region during occupation

SVITLANA KIZILOVA — MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 18:24

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has made an announcement regarding suspicions that another Russian occupier participated in the commission of war crimes in the Kyiv region.

Source: Venediktova on Facebook

Quote: "This is Anton Struev, the commander of the Motorised Rifle Company of the 15th ‘peacekeeping’ Brigade of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He is reported to be suspected of ill-treating the civilian population."

Details: Prosecutors, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), established that the company commander, together with his colleagues, captured two unarmed civilians in the occupied village of Mokrets, Brovarsky District, Kyiv Region, in March.

Venediktova said that the soldier illegally interrogated the prisoners in order to find out information about the patriots, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fighters of the territorial defence. Putting on tactical gloves with plastic inserts, the commander "knocked" information out of the victims with blows to the faces and heads. And then he ordered them to undress and imprisoned them in the basement.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and the "Zvezda" propaganda channel sang this officer’s praises because of his "exploits" and set his "heroism" as a model for other soldiers. The Russian military-political leadership customarily praises soldiers who distinguished themselves with war crimes, thereby recognising that they faithfully carried out orders to fight against civilians, the prosecutor general said.

This company commander is already the third serviceman of this "peacekeeping" brigade of the Russian Federation who was declared a suspect for violating the laws and customs of war in the Brovarsky district. Two more of his colleagues were exposed for cruelly mocking a prisoner of war and a priest in the village of Bohdanivka.

Important: If you recognize this serviceman of the Russian Federation and have evidence of his participation in other war crimes, send evidence to the hub at this link .

You can also contact the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office: 097-053-04-65, 097-838-31-87, 050-107-66-75.