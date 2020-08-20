There’s another salmonella outbreak (not the onion one). First recalls: Target and Aldi

Another salmonella outbreak was announced Wednesday night by the CDC, this one linked to peaches produced by Wawona Packing Company.

You might not know Wawona, but you probably know Aldi and Target, two grocery sellers that get peaches from Wawona and announced recalls Wednesday. Customers with the below recalled peaches should return them to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Wawona at 877-722-7554.

Aldi’s recalls

▪ 2-pound bags of Wawoma peaches in Florida, New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

▪ Loose peaches in Florida, New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

▪ 2-pound bags of Wawona Organic Peaches in New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The top of a bag of Organic Peaches from Wawona, sold at Aldi and Target

Target’s recalls

▪ Loose bulk peaches by the pound, item No. 267-03-4038, UPC No. 492670340386.

▪ Loose “Peach by the each,” item No. 266-03-0010, UPC No. 204038000005.

▪ 2-pound Wawona peach bags, item No. 266-03-0002, UPC No. 033383322056.

▪ 2-pound Wawona Organic peach bags, item No. 267-50-4044, UPC No. 849315000400.

▪ White peaches by the pound, item No. 267-03-4405, UPC No. 492670344056.

The outbreak

So far, this outbreak has been very Midwestern, with 40 of the 68 cases being in Minnesota (23) and Michigan (17). There have been 14 hospitalizations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella hits about 1.35 million Americans each year. About 26,500 wind up hospitalized, most of that number with bloody diarrhea. Salmonella’s annual death toll averages around 420. For most people, it means four to seven days of diarrhea, stomachaches and fever starting at least 12 hours after infection.

