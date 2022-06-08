Another screening of Woodruff documentary set

Jun. 8—It is a story that continues to create attention from the national media, the 2005 murders of Dennis and Norma Woodruff, two former Rockwall County residents who were killed near Royse City.

Their son, Brandon Woodruff, was convicted of capital murder in the case. An ABC 20/20 program recently profiled the murders and Brandon Woodruff's conviction, and at least one other network is reported to be planning to air an episode.

Meanwhile, a documentary profiling the case will again be presented in Greenville on Saturday. A rough cut of "Texas Justice: Brandon Woodruff" is set Saturday evening at the Texan Theater.

Richard Ray, who, along with Scott Poggensee are producers of the documentary, said another major network was filming segments concerning the Woodruff case for a story to air this fall.

Meanwhile, Poggensee and C. Derick Miller from the American Justice Podcast have posted a reaction video to the ABC 20/20 episode at https://vimeo.com/715125697

Brandon Woodruff was found guilty of capital murder in March 2009. The prosecution did not seek the death penalty, and Woodruff received an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.

Poggensee has presented a Change.org petition, reportedly with more than 2,300 signatures, to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals asking it to reconsider Woodruff's appeal.

For ticket information about Saturday night's screening in Greenville, go to

https://tinyurl.com/543hsej6.