Another Sedgwick County Jail inmate has died. It’s the fifth in-custody death this year

Another inmate has died in custody at the Sedgwick County Jail, but few details about what happened were readily available Monday morning.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said in an email that a man “was found unresponsive in his cell this morning.” No other information was released immediately, including the man’s name.

More details are expected Monday afternoon, Blick said.

The death is at least the fifth of an inmate at the jail this year. The others died on Jan. 20, Jan. 25, April 6 and Aug. 24.

Two inmates died in custody in 2021.