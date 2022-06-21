‘Another senseless shooting;’ Fairborn man killed at Harrison Twp. Father’s Day party, Sheriff says

A Fairborn man killed outside a Harrison Township beauty shop early Monday morning on North Main Street was one of dozens of people there for a Father’s Day celebration, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

Mark Watts, 33, was the only one at the business when deputies pulled up around 4:30 a.m., Streck told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell. The event started Sunday night and carried into the next morning with arguments spilling outside.

“Numerous people with firearms, guns pointed at people numerous time,” Streck said.

Investigators believe someone paid a worker at Revive Beauty & Spa to rent the space for the event that escalated into the deadly shooting. When News Center 7 called the business, we got a recording saying it was not the correct number.

People who have been identified as being at the party have been cooperating with investigators, Streck said. However Streck did not indicate if Watts was believed to be armed or tried to defend himself.

Investigators are now looking for at least two people they would like to question about what happened.

“A lot of violence out there, we got zero tolerance for it,” Streck said. “It was just another senseless shooting that should not have occurred, instead of a fistfight it turned into a gunfight.”

Deputies believe other crimes were committed before the deadly gunfire, but additional details were not specified.

Streck said he believes both the Harrison Twp. zoning board and state liquor control agency will be checking to see if the business had proper permits and records for private parties.

