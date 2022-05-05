Another shooting at a Columbus city park leaves at least one dead, one injured

Columbus police investigate a shooting Wednesday evening at Westgate Park on the Hilltop that left at least one person dead and another injured.

At least one person is dead and another wounded following a shooting Wednesday evening at Westgate Park in the Hilltop neighborhood, Columbus police said.

Columbus police 911 dispatchers received numerous calls beginning at 6:32 p.m. about someone shooting into a crowd of people at the park, located at 455 Southwest Gate Avenue, north of Parkside Road and Sullivant Avenue, west of South Huron Avenue and south of Wicklow Road.

ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system the city pays to deploy in a three-mile area of the Hilltop and in three other areas of the city frequented by gun violence, reported at least 19 shots fired at the park, a dispatcher told The Dispatch.

Afterwards, a body covered in a sheet could be seen lying in a parking lot between the tennis courts and the park's community center on the eastern end of the park as Columbus police homicide investigators and crime scene technicians pored over the area.

One person injured during the shooting was transported to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in stable condition, a dispatcher said.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available. The Dispatch has a reporter at the scene and will update this story with more details as they become available.

Other deadly shootings at Columbus city parks

The shooting is the third deadly shooting at a Columbus city park this year.

On April 23, two women were shot in an exchange of gunfire among several people just before 8:30 p.m. during a cookout at Saunders Park in the King-Lincoln-Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

Masonique Saunders, 20, was killed, police and Saunders' family said. A pregnant woman was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center for a superficial gunshot wound.

Saunders' mother said she believes her daughter was shot in retaliation for the shooting death of Saunders' then-boyfriend in 2018 by a Columbus police SWAT officer during an armed robbery of an undercover police officer.

Story continues

About two hours earlier on April 23, police said Damarion Dawson, 19, was mortally wounded during a shooting about 6:10 p.m. at Nafzger Park at 2845 Noe-Bixby Road on the city's Southeast Side. He died about an hour later, police said.

Crime scene tape surrounds Bicentennial Park in downtown Columbus on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, as Columbus police investigate a shooting late Saturday night that killed one and injured several others. The small yellow cones all over the stage and surrounding grass areas mark bullet casings and other evidence.

Columbus police still have no suspects in the May 22, 2021 shooting at Bicentennial Park, Downtown, that resulted in the death of 16-year-Olivia Kurtz and injuries to five other teens ages 14-19. They were among more than 100 youths who had gathered at the amphitheater in the park for a concert by a DJ that was publicized on social media but was not authorized by the city Recreation and Parks Department.

Last September, Columbus police and the FBI announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Bicentennial Park shooting. Columbus police Deputy Chief Tim Becker said at the time that there was some information that could potentially link the Bicentennial Park shooting to other shootings at public parks, but did not elaborate, citing the ongoing and sensitive nature of those investigations.

