Another shooting in Independence leaves another person dead in first week of 2023

Police are investigating a shooting near an Independence hotel that left one woman dead on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called at 11:00 a.m. to the Stoney Creek Hotel’s parking lot near 18011 East Bass Pro Drive, according to the Independence Police Department’s social media.

Detectives discovered a woman in the lot who was suffering from a gunshot wound and provided her with medical treatment. Shortly after, she was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities who are investigating believe that the shooting occurred after a group of hotel guests witnessed people roaming around their vehicle in the hotel parking lot and decided to confront them.

Then a fight broke out. One of the hotel guests fired a gun and the victim was fatally shot as people fled.

An investigation into the incident continues, said the police department’s social media post.

Anyone with information can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This marks the second homicide reported in the Kansas City metro during 2023. The first occurred on Jan. 1 at a Short Stop Gas Station, also in Independence, according to The Star’s records.