Another shooting leaves 2nd person dead Sunday in south Kansas City, police say

Police are investigating a second fatal shooting reported Sunday in south Kansas City.

The shooting happened Sunday in the 1600 block of East 77th Terrace, Sgt. Jake Becchina, with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email to media just before 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Becchina said the victim was dropped off at a hospital after the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

This is the second homicide recorded this year in Kansas City. The first was also reported Sunday, about a mile north of Sunday night’s shooting.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street where they found a man and a woman unresponsive in the front yard. The man was declared dead at the scene; the woman was hospitalized with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

In 2022, Kansas City suffered 171 killings, the second-deadliest year in the city’s recorded history. 2020 recorded the most homicides ever, with 182 lives lost.

