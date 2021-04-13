Another shooting at Santa Fe Rail Runner stop

Isabella Alves, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read
Apr. 12—SANTA FE, N.M. — Law enforcement officials say 73-year-old man was shot in the face during a carjacking Monday morning at the Rail Runner Express commuter train station on NM 599 — the second shooting at a Santa Fe train spot in the span of a week.

The victim of the shooting was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque where he is in critical condition, Santa Fe Police Capt. Anthony Tapia said.

According to police, they responded to the train stop on the south side of the city shortly before 9 a.m. and were told the victim's vehicle was stolen by the suspect.

Tapia said Monday afternoon that the suspect was still at large.

The vehicle, a black 2020 Chrysler 300 sedan, was later found in Albuquerque after police received a tip.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said the victim approached a sheriff's deputy who was parked nearby doing paperwork along NM 599, but the actual shooting occurred at the Rail Runner station within the city limits.

The deputy called for an ambulance and was told by the victim that he had been shot in the face and someone stole his car, Rios said.

It was the second recent shooting at a Rail Runner station in Santa Fe. Last Monday, a man was killed and another man was critically injured in a shooting at the South Capitol Rail Runner stop.

Matthew Arrellano, 22, was arrested and was charged with the killing of David Hernandez during what witnesses said was a drug deal gone wrong.

Augusta Meyers, communications manager for Rio Metro Regional Transit, said Rail Runner Express is now looking into additional security at the train stations because of the shootings.

"Last week's shooting was seriously the first-ever in 15 years of running service," she said of the Rail Runner, which started operations in 2006. "Last week's incident was such an isolated incident, it didn't really make us think like, 'Oh, we need to add a bunch more security.'"

Now, with the most recent shooting, Meyers said the transit system is revisiting those discussions.

Operations Manager Robert Gonzales said there has also be talk of putting a Santa Fe police Mobile Video Trailer at the train stops. He noted security guards already ride the train with passengers.

Monday's shooting and carjacking are under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call Santa Fe police at 505-955-5265 or 505-427-3710.

