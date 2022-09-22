Another shooting threat made toward Everman High School; police ramp up security

Additional police officers were at Everman High School on Thursday morning after a shooting threat was found on social media.

An investigation continues, but Everman school district officials noted in a social media post that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat at the high school.

The new shooting threat was discovered less than a week after authorities thwarted a possible shooting at Everman High’s homecoming football game. Two teens were arrested in that case.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Everman ISD officials said that at about 9 p.m. the district was notified of a shooting threat toward the high school that was circulating on social media.

Everman police are working with the FBI on the investigation.

The FBI “was able to trace the Instagram circulating the threat to who they believe is the source of the threat,” Everman school officials tweeted. “Although the investigation continues, Everman PD & FBI believe there is no ongoing or present threat to EHS. We will have an increased police presence.”

Last Friday, another threat was made.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office informed Everman police after someone called in a tip about an armed person planning a shooting at the homecoming game, authorities have said. Everman police sent more officers to the game for added security and found and pulled over the suspects’ car near the stadium’s front entrance.

Authorities on Monday released the names of the two men who they said intended to shoot an Everman High School student at the homecoming football game.

Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper, both 18, were arrested on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, terroristic threat and endangering a child, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they found a pistol and 60-round magazine in the suspects’ car when they stopped it Friday as the men were on their way to the game.

Police told the Joshua school district that the suspects were targeting an Everman student at the game, in which Everman played against Joshua High, according to an email the district sent to parents.

Officers reinforced an already heavy police presence around the game and saw a short time later a vehicle matching the description given to them driving on Race Street toward the football stadium, according to Everman police. Officers stopped the suspects’ vehicle at the east gate entrance to the stadium.

Everman Police Chief C. W. Spencer said the suspects were detained about 20 minutes after the tip came to them via the sheriff’s office.

Police said one of the suspects graduated from Everman High last year.

Police also detained a 14-year-old who was in the car, but that child was released to a parent after investigators determined the 14-year-old wasn’t involved in the crime. Police clarified the child’s age after initially reporting it was a 10-year-old.